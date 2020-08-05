'Straight Out Of North Korea': Chris Hayes Rips Trump's 'Deceitful Propaganda'

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called out President Donald Trump and his allies for “waging a war” on the upcoming election with their constant attempts to undermine voting by mail.

Hayes said Trump, his reelection campaign and the Republican Party are engaged in legal actions against voting by mail in at least 17 states and that Trump’s handpicked postmaster general is slowing mail service in ways “that could potentially create huge problems for mail-in voting.”

In the swing state of Pennsylvania, he noted, the Trump campaign is asking a judge to bar drop boxes for ballots.

“Think about that,” Hayes said. “You can’t use the drop boxes, so you’ve got to use the mail, which we’re slowing down. That’s the play.”

Hayes called it “a full, concerted effort by the entire Trump administration” and the Republican Party “to undermine the legitimacy of the election.”

Trump, Hayes noted, has constantly spoken out against voting by mail.

“It isn’t just baseless. It’s ludicrous. It doesn’t even make any sense,” he said. “It’s just pure deceitful propaganda. It’s like something straight out of North Korea.”

Earlier in the day, Trump suddenly changed his tune on voting by mail in at least one state: Florida.

Hayes had a theory for that, as well, which is both in the clip above and shared earlier in the day on Twitter:

Allow me to translate: someone told him that he's scaring his elderly supporters in Florida away from vote-by-mail and it's gonna hurt him so hence this. https://t.co/mPAlUlfpiV — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 4, 2020

