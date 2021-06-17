Chris Hayes Dismantles Tucker Carlson's Latest ‘Crazy, Crazy’ Conspiracy Theory

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday expressed incredulity at the latest conspiracy theory being pushed on Fox News by its prime-time personality Tucker Carlson.

Carlson on Tuesday suggested the FBI was actually somehow involved in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 by supporters of ex-President Donald Trump.

Hayes slammed Carlson for “selling his audience in his, you know, ‘just asking questions’ way, that the entire thing – the storming of the Capitol by a mob of rioters – was a false flag set up by the FBI.”

“This conspiracy theory, the feds are behind the Capitol riot, is based on a report from this fringe right-wing publication, Revolver, which we know Donald Trump likes. It’s crazy, crazy stuff,” Hayes continued. “It’s in the same category of Hugo Chavez’s ghost changing votes and Italians using magical satellites to get into voting machines.”

The aim was “to break the consensus of reality so that people can be manipulated and radicalized,” said Hayes. “And it is incredibly dangerous. And it is working.”

Check out the video here: