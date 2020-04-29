Chris Hayes Delivers 7-Minute Takedown Of Fox News’ ‘Coronavirus Trutherism’

Chris Hayes on Tuesday once again slammed Fox News’ coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as “coronavirus trutherism.”
The host of MSNBC’s “All In” noted the “concerted effort” of some influential personalities at the widely watched conservative network to “peddle dangerous misinformation” about the public health crisis that has now killed almost 60,000 people in the U.S. alone.
Hayes called out its primetime personalities, such as Tucker Carlson, for now claiming the contagion is “not nearly as deadly” as health experts say, while the network itself orders the majority of its New York workforce to work from home.
“Yet Tucker Carlson, who has been broadcasting in safe isolation, is telling you it’s safe to go out,” said Hayes, later adding: “The cable news pundit wants you got get back out there, because it’s just not that deadly.”
Check out the clip above.
