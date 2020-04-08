Hayes opened Tuesday’s broadcast of “All In” with pointed criticism of the state’s GOP for going ahead with the vote because, he said, it was banking on low voter turnout to help elect a conservative state Supreme Court judge.

“The situation today is an absolute disaster as a public health crisis, and also as an indicator of the health of our democracy,” said Hayes.

“Essentially, the Wisconsin Republican Party decided that any deaths that might occur from this enterprise, this ridiculous enterprise, from holding an election in the middle of a pandemic, will have been worth it,” he added.

Commenting on images of people standing in line (while social distancing) outside polling stations, Hayes said, “everyone you see here will have been exposed to unnecessary risk, that’s just the basic fact, inescapable, forced to the polls because state Republicans thought that a low turnout election amid a pandemic would be to their political advantage.”

