The battle against evil Thanos in “ Avengers : Endgame” is serious business, but the promotional blitz for the film doesn’t have to be.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, was at his cheeky best when he scribbled on the movie’s posters on the press tour recently. “Just making some improvements,” he said in the Instagram video (below) as he sketched some additions on the faces of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.