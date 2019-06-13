Chris Hemsworth Reveals His First Job, And It's Pretty Unbelievable

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wielded a toothbrush, not a hammer, for his first job.
The “Avengers: Endgame” star said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that he cleaned breast pumps as a 14-year-old.
That admission ultimately drew serious doubt from host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Kumail Nanjiani, whose job it was to determine whether Hemsworth was lying in a game of “True Confessions.”
Turns out Hemsworth, who now stars in “Men In Black: International,” was telling the truth.
Watch above to hear how Hemsworth scrubbed away the dried milk and other details.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.