Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million With Family To Fight Australia Bushfires

Australian comedian Celeste Barber managed to rally almost 800,000 people with a Facebook fundraiser, raising more than $22 million (almost $32 million Australian dollars) for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The fires have taken the lives of 25 people and are estimated to leave more than 1 billion wild animals dead when all is said and done. More than 2,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the nearly 31,000 square miles of the country that have burned.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald noted that the fires have produced as much as two-thirds of the nation’s annual carbon dioxide emissions.