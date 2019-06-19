You’ll have no reservations laughing at James Corden and Chris Hemsworth competing to be the best waiter.
The late night host and the “Men in Black: International” star matched skills at The Northall, a posh London restaurant, on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show.” They proved to be a bit unseasoned.
From Corden repeatedly yelling out a woman’s walnut allergy to Hemsworth bottle-feeding wine to another patron, the duo provided crap service and vintage laughs.
Cheers, mates. But keep your day jobs.
