Chris Hemsworth And James Corden's Waiter Competition Goes Off The Rails

The "Men In Black: International" star and "The Late Late Show" host served up silliness at a London restaurant.

You’ll have no reservations laughing at James Corden and Chris Hemsworth competing to be the best waiter.

The late night host and the “Men in Black: International” star matched skills at The Northall, a posh London restaurant, on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show.” They proved to be a bit unseasoned.

From Corden repeatedly yelling out a woman’s walnut allergy to Hemsworth bottle-feeding wine to another patron, the duo provided crap service and vintage laughs.

Cheers, mates. But keep your day jobs.

