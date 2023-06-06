Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Jeremy Renner's Near-Fatal Accident Changed His Life

Chris Hemsworth says his views on mortality are finally “sinking in.”

In a new interview with British GQ, the “Thor” star spoke about how the life-threatening snow plow accident involving his “Avengers” co-star and pal Jeremy Renner made him realize that “any of us can go at any moment.”

“I don’t think I wanna turn 40,” the 39-year-old, who will reach the milestone on Aug. 11, admitted. “I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway.’”

He continued, “It is a lot of time. If I get there! The reality of ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”

Renner, who plays the skilled marksman Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffered more than 30 broken bones and underwent multiple surgeries after he was crushed by a snow plow on New Year’s Day.

Speaking to GQ, Hemsworth recounted the first time he learned the 52-year-old was in critical condition.

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” he said of the star’s accident. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of, ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’”

He added: “We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”

In November, while filming his Disney+ series “Limitless,” the Australian star announced he was taking a break from acting after discovering he’s genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.

Hemsworth told Vanity Fair that the information “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”

The “Extraction” actor, who shares three children ― India, 11, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9 ― with wife Elsa Pataky, said he wanted to spend more time with his family and “have a good chunk of time off and just simplify.”

