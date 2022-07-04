Chris Hemsworth Finally Joins TikTok, Hypes Up ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Release

This is not a drill: Chris Hemsworth is officially on TikTok.

On Saturday, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star posted his first video on the social media app.

“Sydney fans! LA fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wed in Aus and Fri in the US. Preorder tickets now, link in bio. Oh and hi TikTok......!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption, shouting out his upcoming Marvel “Thor” installment.

Hemsworth — who’s already racked up nearly 600,000 followers on the video-sharing platform as of Sunday evening — shared clips from last month’s world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the nearly 40-second clip, the God of Thunder showcased footage of him and his co-stars getting cozy with fans for selfies, signing autographs, and greeting attendees.

In the threequel, Thor returns for more rocking space adventures and enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who is hellbent on destroying the gods.

Last month, Hemsworth reflected on playing the titular character across multiple MCU films, beginning with his 2011 solo superhero movie.

“For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We’re humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey,” the leading man wrote last week on Instagram. “We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters July 8th.”

“Thor: Love And Thunder,” which also stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, and Russell Crowe is set to hit theaters on July 8.