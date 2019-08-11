14 Sweet Parenting Quotes From Chris Hemsworth

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Hemsworth became a dad in 2012, when he welcomed his daughter, India Rose.

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to the joy and chaos of parenthood.

The actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have three children ― a daughter, India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. Since becoming a dad in 2012, he has been open about his experience raising kids.

In honor of his birthday, here are 14 sweet quotes about fatherhood from Hemsworth:

On Becoming A Parent

“I think it makes you less selfish, because it’s no longer about you. It can’t be. It’s about someone else, which is refreshing. It’s nice to not spend all your time thinking about your own problems and garbage up there, and I just have so much fun doing it. It’s the best. And now I’m a bit more choosy, I think, with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them.”

On Blissful Moments

“Last week, we were in the car driving somewhere, and my little girl was in the back seat with me. I was really tired, and I leaned over and I put my head on her lap, without even thinking about it. I just wanted to lie down a little bit and sleep because it was a 40-minute drive. And she started patting my head and singing a song through her pacifier. I don’t even know what song it was ... I looked at my wife, who was in the front seat, and she had tears in her eyes. There’s the idea that we as parents spend all this time protecting our children. No, I think they’re protecting us. Sitting in the car with my head on her lap and her singing to me, there was this understanding of, ‘Wow, she’s looking after Dad, and that’s her job.’ You know? And that was such a joy. Oh, there’s nothing better! It was the happiest moment of my life.”

On His Kids

“My daughter is full energy, like my wife and I, and strong-minded and has an opinion, like we do. And my boys, one’s a bit more calm and chill and the other is much more sensitive to things. You see this right away, when they’re first born. One cried, one didn’t, with the boys.”

On Learning As A Dad

“I think [parenthood] brings out the child in all of us. That’s what’s so beautiful. It reminds you of the fascination you had with things, and how you can spend hours just being with someone. It’s amazing.”

On The Kind Of Parent He Is

“Hopefully a good one! My wife thinks I am. I love it. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of. When I am at work, she’s what I’m thinking about, and when I’m not at work, she’s who I’m hanging out with!”

On Keeping His Kids Grounded

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”

On Winning A ‘Dad Race’ At His Daughter’s School Field Day

“There was just this wave of nirvana. I turn around and I go, ‘Where’s my daughter? Where is she?’ And she’s like, ‘Dad, did you win?’ And I’m like, ‘Did I win? You didn’t see it?!’ They gave me a sticker. A first-place sticker .”

On Being The Only One At Home Who Doesn’t Speak Spanish

“My wife will be telling them off ... and I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right!’ ‘What’d you say? What’d you tell him?’”

On How Parenting Changes Things

“Do you know what’s been the greatest lesson in having kids? For the first time, it’s not about me anymore. This internal dialogue about my own boring story isn’t at the forefront of my thoughts. It’s about them now, their welfare. If I make a film, what is that going to allow us to do? What is it going to give them? That’s been really refreshing, I’ve got to say, because it’s so easy to become self-centered, particularly for me in this business.”

On Work-Life Balance

“There are times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.’ There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into, but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids.’”

On Leaving His Daughter For Work

“She’s normally like, ‘Yeah, see you, Daddy. Cool.’ She was like, ‘Papa! Papa! Papa!’ She doesn’t always call me Papa, either ... I wasn’t, like, sobbing, but…”

On His Mother’s Advice

“A couple years ago, I asked my mum about that. ‘How are my kids going to learn good values? We now have money. How do I raise them to appreciate things?’ She said, ‘I don’t think money matters as long as you love your kids.’ It’s a very simplistic idea. I think it’s true because, looking back, it was the way they treated us ― as equals ― and the love they gave us that made my brothers and me who we are. It wasn’t the fact that we didn’t have money.”

On Protecting His Kids’ Privacy

“The exploitation is something I’m very wary of. We’ve been offered things, like ‘Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family.’ There’s no way.”

On Perspective