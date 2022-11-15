Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers’ Stars Made Fun Of Chris Evans For Being Sexiest Man Alive

From fighting off the nearly unstoppable Thanos to taking down the wisecracking Ultron, the Avengers are known to assemble to fight the forces of evil.

However, “Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth just revealed a hysterical reason they came together recently: to poke fun at fellow star Chris Evans for being crowned People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive last week.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday, the “Avengers: End Game” actor spilled the tea about the group chat with all their cast mates and how they teased Evans about his cover photo pose.

The star-studded chat includes the original six cast members from 2012’s “The Avengers” — Hemsworth, Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. And the pals didn’t hold back their reactions about Evan’s impressive accolade.

“We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’” Hemsworth explained, referring to the magazine cover that shows Evans posing with his hands behind his back.

“It was like, [Robert] Downey [Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat. ... Filthy,” he added, laughing.

Hemsworth, who was named Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014, said witnessing Evans take on the coveted title was the “passing of the torch.”

Gushing about the beloved “Knives Out” actor, the Australian star added that he is “absolutely” proud of Evans.

“He’s indeed a sexy man,” Hemsworth said. “So well done, you know? Thank your parents!”

In the Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans shared a hilariously prophetic moment, quipping that he expects his friends to make fun of him for the flashy new title.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment,” he said, adding that his mother, on the other hand, would be stoked to hear the news.

“My mom will be so happy,” the “Captain America” alum said. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”