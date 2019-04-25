Scarlett Johansson And Chris Hemsworth's Insult Battle Is The Purest Thing Of 2019

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth tried trading scathing insults with each other. But they failed — and it could be the purest thing of 2019 so far.

The “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars were asked to roast one other as part of BBC Radio 1’s “Playground Insults” segment. They struggled to get going, however, apparently unwilling to be unnecessarily cruel.

Hemsworth’s funniest jibe was asking Johansson: “Do you even know how to spell your name?” Johannson focused much of her attempted smack talk on Hemsworth’s outfit.

“Are we the worst players to ever do this?” asked Hemsworth at the game’s conclusion. Radio 1′s Chris Stark acknowledged it was “the politest game ever.”

But in a world where President Donald Trump regularly issues taunts, insults and name-calling, maybe a nice round of “Playground Insults” is a good thing. No?