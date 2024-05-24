Chris Hemsworth Recalls Gruesome Mistake He Almost Made While Swimming With Sharks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chris Hemsworth said his swim with sharks almost took a dangerous turn before the camera crew intervened. (Watch the video below.)

Hemsworth was proudly describing some family motorcycle and fishing adventures on “The Late Show” Thursday when host Stephen Colbert asked him what was the most dangerous thing he’d ever done for an adrenaline rush.

Hemsworth brought up his shark expedition for a documentary in 2021. It was going swimmingly ― no pun intended ― until he tried to play aquatic veterinarian.

The “Thor” star remembered doing as he was told at first, staying on the ocean floor when dozens of grey nurse sharks emerged from the darkness. They bumped him, he said, so he was close enough to notice that one of the sharks had a spear embedded in its side.

“Should I grab it? Should I just pull it out like it’s a little toothpick?” he recalled asking.

“And I kind of went to [do it], and the camera guy starts doing this [frantic waving], and afterwards I went up and they said that ‘they’re not man-eaters, but he would have ripped your arm off if you would have pulled that thing,’” Hemsworth said.

“So, lucky ― lucky I have both arms.”

Fast-forward to 4:40 for his shark’s tale:

While grey nurse sharks “rarely attack humans,” we can understand why Hemsworth wouldn’t want to be the exception.

Check them out as they hover around Hemsworth: