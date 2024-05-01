Chris Hemsworth Reveals How A Famous Actor Played A Role In His Son's Name

Legend has it that Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest Brad Pitt fans out there.
The “Thor” actor confirmed as much in a new interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, in which he revealed he’d actually named one of his sons after a character Pitt played in the 1994 movie “Legends of the Fall.”
Hemsworth said he and his wife, actor Elsa Pataky, rewatched the film while she was pregnant with the couple’s twin boys.
“Is this not the coolest character in the world?” Hemsworth said of Tristan Ludlow, Pitt’s character in the movie. “I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan.”
The two ended up naming one of their now 10-year-old twins Tristan. The other is named Sasha, after a friend who is a stuntman.
Hemsworth and Pataky also share a daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, who is 11.
The Marvel star previously made waves for a name that one of his sons called him in a video he posted on Instagram last year of them fishing together.
In the clip, Hemsworth’s son called him by his first name as he attempted to reel in a fish. The actor didn’t specify which son is in the video.
“Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it,” the child said.
After the video caused an uproar in the comments, the actor explained in an updated caption why his son didn’t call him “Dad.”
“Ps if you’re wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad,” he wrote.