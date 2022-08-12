Chris Hemsworth: ‘My Younger Self Would Be So Disappointed’ I Became Thor

Chris Hemsworth recently admitted he wasn't a Marvel comics fan as a kid. Pacific Press via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is coming clean about a well-guarded secret we’re sure has likely haunted him for years.

He used to be a DC Comics fan.

The actor — who has portrayed Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2011 — posted the evidence of his DC Comics loyalty in a tweet Thursday.

“My younger self would be so disappointed,” he wrote with an accompanying childhood photo of a baby Hemsworth donning a “Batman” shirt.

My younger self would be so disappointed pic.twitter.com/lKAGexVDO1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 11, 2022

While Hemsworth’s confession that he wasn’t a childhood fan of the Marvel superhero he’s been depicting for several years may be shocking to some, he’s not the only actor in the MCU who’s admitted they weren’t Marvel fans as kids.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Thor’s mischievous brother Loki, has admitted that as a child he “loved Superman.” Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays Doctor Strange, said he had posters from Tim Burton’s “Batman” on his childhood walls. And Chris Evans — who plays Captain America — told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that he wasn’t really into superheroes when he was a kid and preferred “Looney Tunes.”

