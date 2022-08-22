Chris Hemsworth Hypes Up Fans For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date

Chris Hemsworth is prepping Marvel fans for the upcoming release of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the small screen.

On Monday, the Australian actor shared on Instagram that the fourth installment of the “Thor” saga will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Sept. 8 as part of the streamer’s Disney+ Day.

“Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay,” Hemsworth captioned a post showing the poster for the film.

The movie follows Thor on a quest for “inner peace” in the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame” and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

The blockbuster debuted in theaters on July 8.

Other projects set to premiere on Disney+ Day include a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” and the live-action “Pinocchio.”