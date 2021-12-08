Chris Hemsworth Expertly Trolls Brother Liam In Hilarious Instagram Post

As if being teased by an older sibling isn’t annoying enough, Liam Hemsworth has to deal with taunts from Thor himself.

Chris Hemsworth ribbed his little brother Liam in front of his 51 million Instagram followers this week, posting an image of the two together with the caption, “Always great interacting with my fans.”

“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self. Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude,” the “Avengers” star wrote. “He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look. Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future.”

The photographer who snapped the image of the Aussie brothers, Jasin Boland, joked that “Leon” was a great bloke, but he was “not sure who does the better Australian accent.”

The older Hemsworth, 38, is currently in Prague filming the sequel to “Extraction.” He stars in the upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which hits theaters in July 2022.

Their good-natured sibling rivalry goes way back. In 2017, Chris revealed that he nearly lost his iconic Thor role to Liam, famous for his roles in the “Hunger Games” series, but jumped back into the mix at the last minute.

