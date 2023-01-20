What's Hot

Bills' Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery: Family Spokesperson

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parents Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Speak Out For First Time

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

SAG-AFTRA Slams Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Charges In Scathing Statement

Everyone's Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here's Why It's A Big Deal.

'Oh, Honey!': Stephen Colbert Has A Gala-rific Fact-Check For George Santos

Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss

Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Announcing Split

Seth Meyers Has The Perfect Competition For Donald Trump And George Santos

Adam Kinzinger Is Wondering What The Republican Party 'Believes Anymore'

World NewsPoliticsnew zealandJacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins To Be New Zealand's Next Prime Minister

The lack of other candidates indicated party lawmakers had rallied behind Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ardern’s departure.
Nick Perry
|

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.

The lack of other candidates indicated party lawmakers had rallied behind Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ardern’s departure.

Hipkins will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election. Opinion polls have indicated that Labour is trailing the main opponent, the conservative National Party.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 12: Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the announcement about the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on February 12, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand's first COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive next week with priority given to Border workers and their families. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 12: Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the announcement about the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on February 12, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand's first COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive next week with priority given to Border workers and their families. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
Dave Rowland via Getty Images

Hipkins rose to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Just 37 when she became leader, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that previous New Zealand leaders hadn’t faced.

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters on Thursday that she was leaving the role no later than Feb. 7.

“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.

Related

Politicsworld newsnew zealandJacinda Ardern
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community