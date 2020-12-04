POLITICS

Fired Trump Cybersecurity Official Debunks President’s Election Lies, One By One

Chris Krebs fact-checked false claims the president made during a 46-minute Facebook rant.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday asked Chris Krebs, the fired former chief of U.S. cybersecurity, to fact-check President Donald Trump’s latest round of disinformation about fraud in the 2020 election.

And, one by one, Krebs debunked or clarified false claims the president made in a 46-minute rant on Facebook ― from votes being counted in foreign countries to ballots being changed from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump ousted Krebs, a lifelong Republican, last month for publicly contradicting his baseless claims of mass voting irregularities.

Check out the video here:

