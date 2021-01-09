Fired Trump Official's Ominous Warning: 'There Will Be More Bloodshed' Before Inauguration

Chris Krebs, the fired former chief of U.S. cybersecurity, warned Friday there will be more bloodshed from pro-Trump supporters in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Krebs told CNN’s Don Lemon there’d been no question in his mind that violence would erupt on Wednesday, when a mob of pro-Trump rioters — incited by President Donald Trump and his allies ― stormed the U.S. Capitol in disgraceful scenes that shocked the world.
And Krebbs cautioned:
There’s going to be more violence. There is going to be violence in the run-up to the inauguration. This is not over. There will be more. There are steps that can be taken by various individuals, and I hate using the passive voice there, so I’m just going to call it out. The president has to declare that this was a free and fair election. He lost. He still has time to do what’s right. It has to happen. There will be more bloodshed.
Trump fired Krebs, a lifelong Republican who he appointed to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2018, via tweet in November after his agency publicly debunked the president’s bogus claims of election fraud.
Krebs lamented the scenes that unfurled in Washington on Wednesday, telling Lemon it was “not an America that I recognize.”
“Call it what it is, this is insurrection,” he added, asking “what kind of example” it set to other countries seeking to escape dictatorships.
