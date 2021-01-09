Fired Trump Official's Ominous Warning: 'There Will Be More Bloodshed' Before Inauguration

There’s going to be more violence. There is going to be violence in the run-up to the inauguration. This is not over. There will be more. There are steps that can be taken by various individuals, and I hate using the passive voice there, so I’m just going to call it out. The president has to declare that this was a free and fair election. He lost. He still has time to do what’s right. It has to happen. There will be more bloodshed.