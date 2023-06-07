Chris Licht To Step Down At CNN: Reports

CNN’s embattled chief Chris Licht will reportedly step down from the role, according to multiple news reports.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly confirmed the news during the network’s morning call.

“I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN,” he said.

Zaslav said he took “full responsibility” for Licht’s troubled year at the top.

“For a number of reasons, it didn’t work out. And that’s on me,” he told the over 800 staffers who joined the meeting, according to Axios’ Sara Fischer.

Zaslav said the company is in “no rush” to name a new CEO, adding Licht will be succeeded by a team of three current CNN executives in the interim period: Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide; Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial at CNN U.S.; and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of U.S. Programming.

David Leavy, a Zaslav lieutenant who was appointed chief operating officer at the network last week, will manage the business side of CNN.

Licht, who was not on the call, has not commented on his exit.

Licht was under fire following a series of controversies, including hosting a town hall with former President Donald Trump, which were detailed in a damaging profile by The Atlantic Friday.

While Licht apologized to CNN staffers during the network’s 9 a.m. editorial call on Monday for becoming a distraction and vowed to fight to earn back their trust, it seems the writing was already on the wall for Licht.

CNN’s own media reporter Oliver Darcy had reported that many people within the organization shared the consensus that Licht had “lost the room.”

Licht was tapped by Zaslav last year to take over after Jeff Zucker resigned citing an undisclosed relationship with then-CNN colleague Allison Gollust.