Chris Matthews Actually Asked Kamala Harris Why She Doesn't Hate White People

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews wants to know why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) doesn’t hate white people.
Harris created one of the most memorable moments of the Democratic presidential debate Thursday when she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden on his recent comments about how he worked with segregationists during his time in the Senate. Harris spoke of her childhood and neighbors who forbade their kids from playing with her because she was black. And she specifically called out Biden for opposing busing programs for school integration because she herself was bussed to school in just such a program.
After the debate, Matthews asked her:
Harris’ reaction became an instant gif:
“Most Americans do not conduct themselves that way and most parents don’t conduct themselves that way,” she said, adding:
“So there was no need to create a broad application because of that one experience. But we cannot deny that there are many children ― black children ― in America who have had that experience, children of color who have had that experience be they Latino, Asian or black. That has happened. That happens in America.”
Twitter users called out Matthews for asking such a question: