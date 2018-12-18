Chris Matthews Predicts Trump Could Resign ‘In The Coming Weeks’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews said Monday that President Donald Trump could resign as part of a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Matthews said Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump could be the “next dominoes to fall” in the investigation and could face prosecution and possible prison time.
Then, he speculated:
“But what if the prosecutor were to offer the president an alternative. What if he were to say he would let the children walk if the old man does the same? That would mean giving up the presidency in exchange for acquittals all around ― not just for himself, but for all his kids.”
He said Trump may have to take a page out of the book of former Vice President Spiro Agnew, who resigned in 1973 as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison time in a tax evasion case.
“Leverage the office while you still have it,” Matthews advised.
“So let’s watch the probable events of the coming weeks bring all this to a breaking point,” he said. “It is going to be historic.”