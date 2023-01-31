What's Hot

Christopher Meloni Suffers Harshly Humbling Celebrity Moment On The Street

The "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star said on "Late Night" he got royally embarrassed during a chance encounter with fellow actor Ann Dowd.
Chris Meloni said Monday he got put in his place when he bumped into fellow actor Ann Dowd on the street one day. (Watch the video below.)

In an appearance on “Late Night,” the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star noted that he and Dowd acted together on a “Special Victims Unit” episode back in the day and again on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” So the two had a lot of ground to cover in their impromptu reunion.

“We had this big lovefest and we’re catching up because we don’t get to see each other too much,” Meloni told host Seth Meyers. “And this woman comes up to us, she goes, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much.’ And I turn around, I said, ‘Thank you.’ She says, ‘Not you. Her,’” pointing to Dowd.

Meloni said he laughed at himself, but the humiliation struck a nerve with Meyers. The host joked that that was the reason he never stands next to another famous person in public and avoids Meloni on the street.

Meloni appears to enjoy his fame, but he took issue recently with some people who began to appear in his social media exchanges.

“Real question: Why am I getting so many ultra Maga GOP shitbags on my feed?” he wrote on Twitter Sunday.

