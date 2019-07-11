Short Man Who Ranted About Women At Bagel Boss Claims He's The New MLK Jr.

A Long Island man has become the latest subject of internet infamy thanks to a video showing him ranting at his local Bagel Boss about the dating problems faced by short men.

The video, posted to Facebook on Tuesday by Diana Reyes, shows a man later identified as 5-foot-tall Chris Morgan yelling at the female employees at the Bay Shore, New York, bagel shop.

“Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh, you’re 5 feet,’ on dating sites, ‘You should be dead?’ that’s OK?” he can be heard screaming.

When a female customer points out that no one in the shop said those words to him, Morgan isn’t dissuaded.

“Women in general have said it on dating sites. You think I’m making that shit up?” the man responded. “Everywhere I go I get that same fucking smirk, with the biting lip.”

Morgan wasn’t listening to other people in the store either, according to Heavy.com.

“Shut your mouth, you’re not God or my father or my boss. Dude, you want to step outside?” he yelled at one man while shoving his body against him.

Reyes’ video of the tirade has been viewed by at least a million people on Twitter and Facebook.

Others might find it embarrassing, but not Morgan, who is using the notoriety as a way to make some bold claims.

For instance, Morgan reportedly told New York City radio station Hot 97 that he’s “the modern Martin Luther King” of short people, according to Complex.com.

Morgan also told the New York Post that the rant against women has actually improved his dating prospects.

“I got girls hitting on me I don’t even know,” he said.

Morgan’s rant came as a surprise to the Bagel Boss employees and customers, but apparently it’s quite “on brand” for him.

Inside Edition reports that Morgan has a YouTube channel where he can be seen confronting others he claims are making fun of his height.

In one video taken at a 7-Eleven, Morgan claims the workers always make fun of his height. In another, he confronts a neighbor, and brings up the short card.

“You threaten to punch a guy that’s half your size?” he said.

Meanwhile, Bagel Boss owner Donald Rosner is making light of the incident on Twitter:

A MESSAGE FROM BAGEL BOSS: After todays incident everyone is ok! Use caution on dating sites and anyone who comes into our locations and mentions this video can get a FREE MINI BAGEL!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Pvi9jXxI6t — Donald Rosner (@donaldrosner) July 10, 2019

Actually, not everyone.

“No one invited [Morgan] for a bagel. He’s not welcome,” Bagel Boss president Mike Ficco told the New York Post.