Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called out the Republican Party for advancing Russian conspiracy theories as it defends President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings.
Murphy tweeted:
Murphy’s tweet came hours after one of his Senate colleagues essentially repeated a debunked Russian talking point on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
“I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. “I think it’s been well documented.”
He also claimed Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, had been actively working for Hillary Clinton.
As host Chuck Todd pointed out, the U.S. intelligence community has implicated only Russia for 2016 election interference and recently warned senators that Moscow was trying to frame Ukraine for it.
He said:
“You realize the only person selling this argument outside the United States is ... Vladimir Putin?” You’ve done exactly what the Russian operation is trying to get American politicians to do. Are you at all concerned that you’ve been duped?”
“No,” Kennedy replied.