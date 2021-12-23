Chris Noth Accused By A 4th Woman Of Sexual Assault

Actor Chris Noth is facing yet another sexual assault accusation, this time from a singer-songwriter who said the actor “sexually victimized” her in 2002 by forcibly pulling her, kissing her and touching her breasts.

“I was trying to get him to stop,” Lisa Gentile said during a Thursday press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

Gentile also accused Noth of threatening to ruin her show business career if she “ever told a soul about what happened,” according to Variety.

She is the fourth woman to accuse the actor, best known as Mr. Big on the “Sex and the City” TV series, of sexual assault in recent weeks.

Gentile said she first met Noth in 1998 at an Italian restaurant they both frequented in New York City. They became acquaintances who occasionally chatted about music, show business and their neighborhood.

She said things took a bad turn on a Saturday night in early 2002 when the actor offered to give her a ride home from the restaurant.

“When we arrived at my apartment, he asked me if he could come up. I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink and he said that’s okay, and that he just wanted to see where I lived. He came upstairs. We entered and I went to the kitchen. He wanted to see the rest of the apartment, but I didn’t show him because my roommate was sleeping. He used the restroom. I found some old, boxed wine and poured him a glass,” she said in an official statement obtained by Deadline.com.

Gentile said Noth started kissing her and then forcibly pulled her to his body.

“He was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,” she said. “Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt.”

Noth grabbed Gentile’s breasts under her shirt and tried to push up her bra with both of his hands, she said.

“I was trying to get him to stop. He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder pushed my hands down towards his penis,” Gentile reportedly said in the statement. “I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, ‘No, I don’t want this.’”

Gentile’s statement said he then became “extremely angry and started screaming calling me a ‘tease’ and a ‘bitch,’” before storming out of her apartment.

Allred said that it was too late for Gentile to file a lawsuit against Chris Noth but that she hopes to use her client’s case and lack of legal options as a wedge for legislative action on Adult Survivors Act, according to Variety. The New York bill would open a yearlong “look-back window” for those who were 18 or older when they suffered sexual abuse to then file civil claims in cases that have surpassed statutes of limitations. The bill remains pending before the New York State Assembly after passage in the state Senate.

Noth’s lawyer did not immediately respond to HuffPost requests Thursday for comment on this latest accusation. Numerous media outlets had said Noth’s camp had no response when asked about Gentile’s statement.

Of the three other women who had recently gone public with their accusations, the first two told The Hollywood Reporter they were each assaulted by Noth in separate incidents taking place more than a decade apart.

A 30-year-old tech executive told The Daily Beast that Noth forcibly groped and digitally penetrated her in 2010 while she was employed at a New York City restaurant.