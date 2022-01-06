Chris Noth Removed From 'And Just Like That' Finale

Actor Chris Noth has been cut from the upcoming finale of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That...,” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him, several entertainment news outlets reported Wednesday.

Noth’s character, Mr. Big, died in the series’ premiere of a heart attack. The show’s writers had planned for the character, the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, to have a brief cameo in the finale, but the scene has since been removed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth had been set to appear during a fantasy sequence while Carrie scattered his ashes, Variety reported.

Two women came forward last month to accuse the 67-year-old actor of rape in two separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. A third woman subsequently alleged he had sexually assaulted her in 2010, and a fourth described an incident in 2002.

Noth has denied all the allegations.

He was cut from his regular role on CBS’ “The Equalizer” as a result and was dropped by his agents at A3 Artists Agency. Exercise company Peloton also pulled an ad featuring Noth as Mr. Big.