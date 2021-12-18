Third Woman Accuses 'Sex And The City' Actor Chris Noth Of Sexual Assault

A third woman has accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old tech executive told The Daily Beast that Noth forcibly groped and digitally penetrated her when she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

A representative for Noth told HuffPost that the allegations are false, and that the actor “has no knowledge of who this individual is” and “would never cross that line.”

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” the representative said in an email.

Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big on “Sex and the City” and recent reboot “And Just Like That...,” was already facing allegations of rape from two other women who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in a story published Thursday.

Chris Noth in 2018. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

One woman said she met Noth when she was working as a server at a New York City nightclub in 2015 when the actor asked her on a date and later raped her at his Manhattan apartment. The second woman said Noth raped her at an apartment in West Hollywood, California in 2004 when she was 25.

Noth also denied those allegations, saying in a previous statement to HuffPost that his interactions with both women were “consensual.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

The most recent woman to speak out against Noth, identified by the Daily Beast under the pseudonym “Ava,” provided the outlet with a detailed account of the alleged assault. She said she became acquainted with Noth when she was working at Manhattan restaurant Da Morino as a hostess and lounge singer, and that the assault occurred when Noth approached her one night in the establishment’s office and began groping her.

“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no,” she told The Daily Beast.

She said Noth kissed her, pressed her body against a desk and digitally penetrated her until he discovered she was on her period, at which point he continued to grope her as she pushed him away. She said the encounter ended when she convinced Noth she would meet up with him at a different location, which she did not do.

A close friend of Ava told The Daily Beast that he and her other friends knew about the assault at the time and that around the time, and the outlet saw a Facebook message from 2010 that appears to reference the incident, though Noth is not mentioned by name.

Earlier this week, in the wake of the first two allegations, Peloton pulled a new ad that had featured Noth. The commercial had poked fun at a major moment in the first episode of “And Just Like That...” in which Noth’s character died of a heart attack following an exercise session on a Peloton stationary bike.