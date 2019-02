Irish actor Chris O’Dowd imagined how Donald Trump laughs on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” after noting he’s never seen the president do so.

“I can only presume he’s not familiar with my work,” the “Bridesmaids” star joked to host James Corden.

Corden agreed. “Yes. You’re right,” he said. “I’ve never even seen him have a chuckle.”

Corden, O’Dowd and fellow guest Kal Penn then imagined Trump’s chuckles ― with varying degrees of hilarity.