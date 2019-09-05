NBA Star Chris Paul Says His 'Brother' Kevin Hart Is 'Being Strong'

Oklahoma City Thunder player Chris Paul said his close friend and “brother” Kevin Hart remains strong after a serious car crash early Sunday.

The NBA star told The Associated Press at a premiere on Wednesday for the upcoming film he executive produced called “The Game Changers” that he visited Hart a day earlier in the hospital. The “Night School” actor, Paul said, is “being strong.”

“Kev is a brother to me, and I went by and saw him yesterday, and the day before ... that’s our family,” Paul said, adding that he loves Hart.

“He’s gon’ be alright,” Paul added.

HART WILL ‘BE ALRIGHT’: #Basketball star #ChrisPaul (@CP3) says he visited @KevinHart4real in hospital and that he's doing well after back surgery, following a serious car crash. pic.twitter.com/Z3OWpytuQJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 5, 2019

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in California’s West Valley area when the driver lost control shortly after midnight and the car rolled down an embankment.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained “major back injuries,” according to the California Highway Patrol report. Another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, complained of pain, the report noted. Authorities said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, told TMZ on her way into the hospital on Monday that the comedian was “great” and was “going to be just fine.”