'Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Chris Pine,' Actor's Rep Clarifies

As “Don’t Worry Darling” continues its beleaguered rollout, actor Chris Pine is attempting to put allegations of a saliva-filled altercation with co-star Harry Styles behind him.

The two inadvertently sent social media into overdrive Monday after attending the movie’s world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy. Video footage taken ahead of the screening appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine before taking his seat inside the theater.

On Tuesday, a representative for Pine dismissed the claim.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said in a statement to Variety.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the statement continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

The Pine-Styles incident ― dubbed “Spitgate” on Twitter ― is the latest in a growing list of sagas, both real and imagined, to emerge before “Don’t Worry Darling” opens in theaters later this month.

At a press conference before Monday’s screening, director Olivia Wilde attempted to downplay reports of a falling-out between her and the film’s principal star, Florence Pugh. Noticeably absent from the press conference, however, was Pugh herself. Though the actor arrived in Venice later Monday in time for the movie’s premiere, she seemed to avoid eye contact with Wilde during a standing ovation.

The off-screen drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling” may turn out to be more compelling than the movie itself. Early reviews have been mixed, though critics are nonetheless heaping praise on Pugh’s performance.