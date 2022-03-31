Chris Pine Got Mistaken For An Ex-Child Star At Oscar Party And Had Fun With It

When a fellow partygoer at an Oscar bash mistook Chris Pine for ex-“Blossom” star Joey Lawrence on Sunday, Pine got annoyed. Then he got mischievous. (Watch the video below.)

Recounting the exchange on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, Pine said the guy asked a second time if he was indeed the former teen idol. “C’mon, man, tell me, who are you?” he said, according to Pine.

So Pine said he extended his hand and introduced himself thusly: “Chris Evans, Captain America.”

“And just to top it off, he goes, ‘That’s my man!’” Pine told Kimmel.

Pine, the “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman” actor now starring in “The Contractor, said he’s been confused for Ryan Reynolds and Matt Damon, to name a few.

But Lawrence was a first. Before you proceed to the video below, check out a side-by-side comparison of the two performers, with Pine at left. Resemblance or no?

