Chris Pine is doubling down on his devotion to a single-digit inseam.

The “Wonder Woman” actor sparked an online frenzy last month after he showed off his impressively toned legs in a pair of so-called “short shorts” on his way out of a fitness class in Los Angeles.

When asked about the viral photos this week, Pine made no apologies for the thigh-baring ensemble.

“I don’t think there’s anything to defend,” he told E! News in an interview that aired Tuesday. “It’s called a short, isn’t it? Like, it’s supposed to be short.”

In matters of personal style, Pine said he looked to Tom Selleck ― who rocked a pair of short shorts as the title character on the CBS series “Magnum, P.I.” from 1980 to 1988 ― for inspiration.

“I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe,” he explained. “It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like [a] ’70s surfer vibe.”

Pine is far from the only Hollywood A-lister whose love of so-called “short shorts” has made headlines.

An early propagator of the menswear trend was Paul Mescal, who has made leggy looks his signature. For the record, the “Normal People” and “Aftersun” actor has named O’Neills, a brand of Gaelic football shorts from his native Ireland, as his favorite.

“The summer of 2021 will be all about guys showing some leg,” Men’s Health declared more than two years ago, after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia made fans swoon with their high-riding gym attire.

And if you’re one of those people eager for Pine and others to revert to longer inseams ― yes, there have been some dissenting voices ― it looks like you might be waiting a while.