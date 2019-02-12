Chris Pratt Responds To Ellen Page’s Claim His Church Is ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’

Chris Pratt has defended Los Angeles’ Zoe Church after actress and activist Ellen Page said it was “infamously” anti-LGBTQ.
Page made the remarks in a tweet after Pratt spoke about being a member of the church on “The Late Show” last Thursday.
In a follow-up, Page said that actors who “belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people” shouldn’t “be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed.
“Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides,” she said. “The damage it causes is severe.”
Responding to the remarks, the actor said that Page’s assertions could not be “further from the truth.”
“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt wrote on an Instagram story Monday.
While the church’s official stance on LGBTQ issues is unclear, Pratt added that, though his faith is important, “no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.”
“My values define who I am,” he said. “We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want, free from the judgment of their fellow man.”