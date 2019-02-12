Chris Pratt Responds To Ellen Page’s Claim His Church Is ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’

Page made the remarks in a tweet after Pratt spoke about being a member of the church on “The Late Show” last Thursday.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

In a follow-up, Page said that actors who “belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people” shouldn’t “be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed.

“Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides,” she said. “The damage it causes is severe.”

Responding to the remarks, the actor said that Page’s assertions could not be “further from the truth.”

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt wrote on an Instagram story Monday.

While the church’s official stance on LGBTQ issues is unclear, Pratt added that, though his faith is important, “no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.”