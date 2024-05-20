Entertainmentchris prattKatherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Reveals 1 Quirk Wife Has That Would ‘Ruin’ Their Chances Of Acting Together

“She's actually a very good actress,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said of Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Elyse Wanshel
Call her Katherine Schwarzene-giggler.

On Sunday, People asked Chris Pratt at the premiere of his new animated film, “The Garfield Movie,” if he ever thinks he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, will ever act together.

“I’ve asked her,” he told the magazine. “I think she could be great. Because she’s actually a very good actress.”

Yet, according to Pratt, Schwarzenegger isn’t totally sold on the idea — and her reasoning is pretty solid.

“When she’s doing impressions, I’m like, ‘You’re really good.’ And she’s like, ‘No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much,’” Pratt said, while explaining to the magazine once she starts laughing, Schwarzenegger has a hard time stopping.

“So she’d probably laugh through the take and ruin it,” Pratt joked of his wife’s quirk.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

One can’t totally blame Schwarzenegger for being prone to giggle fits. Her husband rose to fame playing the hilarious Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation,” and her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, became a beloved action star thanks in part to his ability to deliver stellar one-liners.

In fact, Pratt seems to have a hard time talking about his father-in-law without cracking a joke.

Last week, Extra asked Pratt about his relationship with the “Terminator” alum, prompting the actor to make a quip.

“Not everyone can say that their father-in-law is the Terminator, but mine literally will terminate me,” Pratt said.

