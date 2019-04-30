Chris Pratt's 'Illegal' Video Of 'Avengers: Endgame' Set Is A Marvel

Now that “ Avengers : Endgame” has grossed a record $1.2 billion on its opening weekend, actor Chris Pratt figured it would be safe to release some of his own bonus footage.

In behind-the-scenes video that probably belongs in a time capsule, Pratt filmed a galaxy of stars on the set of the Marvel superhero blockbuster. He called the viral clip “illegal” because it broke an edict against cellphone images.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set,” Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, wrote on Instagram Monday. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”