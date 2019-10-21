Chris Pratt Roasts Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cooking Fail

Katherine Schwarzenegger failed at heating up a Bagel Bite in the microwave, but she gets an A for effort from her husband Chris Pratt.

In a post on Instagram, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor teased his wife of four months for her terrible attempt at cooking the two-minute microwave meal:

“I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you,” Pratt wrote in his post.

Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, seemed to be familiar with his sister’s cooking prowess, commenting “Smh @katherineschwarzenegger.”

Schwarzenegger commented on her husband’s post, too, seemingly unfazed that he’d exposed her culinary ineptitude.

“Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well,” she wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in early June in California. Schwarzenegger, an author, is the daughter of actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Pratt, whose third “Guardians of the Galaxy” blockbuster is set for release in 2021, was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son.