Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome First Child Together

Katherine Schwarzenegger has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

The children’s book author is believed to have given birth sometime last week, a source confirmed to People, with her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger also letting slip about the family’s newest arrival.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Schwarzenegger said Sunday in Santa Barbara that the couple was “doing great,” giving a thumbs-up to the camera when he was congratulated on becoming an uncle.

“Just got her a little gift,” the 26-year-old said, while flashing a small package with a pink ribbon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed their first child recently.

The People source added the couple is indeed new parents to a baby girl and that Schwarzenegger is “doing well” at home.

“They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good,” the source said. “She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

Schwarzenegger, the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and Pratt married last year in California, and announced their pregnancy in April. The Marvel star also shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Just days ago, Pratt said Schwarzenegger was “ready to pop” while out on a hike together. He shared an Instagram photo of the two on the summit of a mountain, joking he was “kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

Instagram

The two have been staying active amid the coronavirus lockdown and have been regularly spotted on walks together.

In June, Schwarzenegger participated in a candid conversation on Instagram Live with Dr. Zelda Montminy and shared that she was doing “really, really well actually” being pregnant in self-isolation.

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said.

She also gave a shoutout to her “wonderful husband,” praising him for being “very understanding” during this time.

“It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time,” she explained. “That’s been helpful.”

Pratt, meanwhile, recently joked that he’s indulged and then some in her pregnancy cravings, including his fair share of pickles and ice cream.

“Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine,” he shared with Extra. “She just looked at me sweetly.”

He continued, “I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

Back in February, the actor gushed about his wife becoming a “great mom one day.”

“She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits,” he said during an appearance on E!’s “In the Room.” “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her.”

