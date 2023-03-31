Chris Pratt Explains Why He 'Totally' Gets Fan Reactions To His Mario Voice Role

Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” described himself as “grateful” for fans’ uncertainty over his role in the upcoming Nintendo-centric film.

Advertisement

“Oh, I totally get it, man. There’s a passionate fan base and I’m one of the fans. I get it,” Pratt told the publication.

“Mostly, people don’t want something like this to get screwed up,” he continued. “They’re precious about it. They’re careful. And I’m grateful for that.”

The film’s co-director Aaron Horvath went to bat for the actor earlier this month and said the Mario voice role made sense.

Advertisement

Charlie Day, who voices Mario’s green-costumed brother Luigi in the film, noted the video game franchise has been an “escape” for fans over the years.

“So in many ways, the game had taken care of people, I think, in a way that they don’t want the franchise messed up at all,” Day told Gizmodo’s io9.

Pratt assured fans that the Mario franchise is in “really good hands.”

“The attention to detail for those people who are huge ‘Super Mario Bros.’ fans? They’re giving the audience what they want. So I think they’re going to be pleased,” Pratt said.