Chris Pratt Nails The Most Disgusting ‘Met Gala Look’

Chris Pratt attended the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" last week. He recently shared his stomach-churning Met Gala look on social media, and it's not what you think. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Warning: The following post contains content some may find triggering to their gag reflex.

Chris Pratt has officially become the least hot Chris.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy” star did not attend Monday’s Met Gala, but he decided to bestow his unfortunate Instagram followers with what his “look” would’ve been, anyway.

The former “Parks and Recreation” actor was definitely channeling some April Ludgate influences when he posted a photo of what appears to be one of his toes with the caption “Met Gala Look.”

And because we’re honestly flabbergasted that this photo has not been flagged as inappropriate content yet, let us warm you up to what you’re about to see with a few other images first.

Let’s start small, with an otter showing off its cute little paws.

Aww so darn adorable! Kevin Schafer via Getty Images

On to the next step, which is showing you some relatively normal-looking human nails.

Nothing like a fresh manicure and pedicure to cleanse the palette. andresr via Getty Images

Here are some nicely painted toenails with a toe ring, just to up the soon-to-come ick factor a notch.

Hmm, we wonder if toe rings are going to make a comeback? CarlinaShots via Getty Images

Here are some toes that could probably benefit from a pedicure.

These toes ain't got nothing on Pratt ― just keep scrolling. Ha! Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images

And…

Here’s Pratt’s “Met Gala Look.”

Although the photo is revolting, people had some pretty funny things to say about it in the comments.

“GORGEOUS 🤩🤩🤩✨✨✨” said actor Adam Scott.

“Did you get a haircut?” actor Geoff Stults asked.

“You need the guardians of Podiatry,” joked another user.

“Why does it look like it tells horror stories in the dark with a flashlight?” asked another user.

But maybe Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver said it best when she simply commented:

“What is this?”

Although Pratt’s photo just seems like a dumb, albeit super gross, joke, we have to note that the “Jurassic World” star’s “look” is definitely not on theme — which was in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, the controversial designer.

