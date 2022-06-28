Chris Pratt Doesn't Go By 'Chris' And We're Shook: 'It's Not My Name'

“Jurassic World: Dominion” star Chris Pratt wants his first name to go the way of the dinosaurs. (Watch the video below.)
The actor revealed recently that he doesn’t like to be called Chris. “No one calls me Chris. I don’t have a single friend who calls me Chris.”
“What do they call you? Pratt?” Jessica Shaw asked him on her SiriusXM show “Pop Culture Spotlight,” per Entertainment Weekly.
“Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.’” Pratt replied. “But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’
“And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.’”
For the record, the actor’s legal name is Christopher Michael Pratt. So technically he is a Chris. Just don’t say it to his face.
On a practical level, going by “Pratt” or something else can also separate him from the current glut of prominent actors named Chris, including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pine.
Pratt isn’t the only celebrity to make news with his name. “Mission: Impossible II” star Thandiwe Newton, who previously went by Thandie, recently made the switch to using her real name in TV and movie credits. And a few years back, model Chrissy Teigen announced that we’ve been saying her last name all wrong for years: It’s pronounced Tie-gen, not Tee-gen.
So there.