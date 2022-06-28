Chris Pratt Doesn't Go By 'Chris' And We're Shook: 'It's Not My Name'

“Jurassic World: Dominion” star Chris Pratt wants his first name to go the way of the dinosaurs. (Watch the video below.)

The actor revealed recently that he doesn’t like to be called Chris. “No one calls me Chris. I don’t have a single friend who calls me Chris.”

“What do they call you? Pratt?” Jessica Shaw asked him on her SiriusXM show “Pop Culture Spotlight,” per Entertainment Weekly.