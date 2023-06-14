Chris Pratt Posts Tribute To Late ‘Everwood’ Co-Stars Treat Williams And John Beasley

Chris Pratt is mourning the recent losses in his former “Everwood” family.

The actor starred in four seasons of the popular WB show — long before his “Parks and Recreation” role led to global fame with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and “Jurassic World” films — and said Tuesday that his former co-stars wouldn’t be forgotten.

“It’s an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “We’re still reeling from the loss of John Beasley, and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends.”

Advertisement

He continued, “They will be missed tremendously.”

Williams, who played Dr. Andrew Brown in “Everwood,” was riding his motorcycle Monday in Vermont when an SUV suddenly turned in front of him. The 71-year-old was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead after being airlifted to a New York hospital.

“I learned a great deal from working with each of them,” Pratt wrote in his tribute, which included black and white photos of Beasley and Williams. “The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family’s prayers. May we see you again, gentlemen. God bless you.”

Pratt worked with both Williams and Beasley across all four seasons of “Everwood.” ROBYN BECKAFP/Getty Images

Advertisement

Pratt wasn’t the only “Everwood” alum to pay tribute, as co-star Emily VanCamp shared a heartfelt post about Williams on Tuesday. The actor remembered him as “wonderful” and said she was “always excited for the next time” she got to act with Williams.

Vivien Cardone, who played his daughter in the series, wrote that his death “shattered” her heart. Williams’ TV son, Gregory Smith, told E! News on Wednesday that he will always “think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure.”

Countless veteran actors and Hollywood icons contributed to that chorus.

Pratt, who was recently criticized on social media for omitting his ex-wife from a sincere Mother’s Day post, recommended to his followers that Williams’ work in “Prince of the City,” “Hair” and “Ten Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead” were required viewing.

He also recommended Beasley’s work in “The Apostle,” “Rudy” and “Walking Tall” — after leaving followers with a far more pressing suggestion: “Hug your loved ones. Reach out to that person that’s been on your mind. Life is fragile, precious and finite.”