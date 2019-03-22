Chris Pratt Reveals He Once Bizarrely Predicted His Own Future

It looks like Chris Pratt may have some stellar fortune-telling skills.

Nowadays, the “Jurassic World” star is a huge Hollywood name. But before he snagged the role of Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014, he was mostly known for his role as Andy Dwyer, the lovable human embodiment of a golden retriever on “Parks and Recreation.”

On Thursday, when Pratt and the rest of the “Parks and Recreation” cast participated in a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles for the show’s 10-year reunion, the 39-year-old actor revealed that he’d jokingly predicted he would get a huge career break when he was working on the NBC sitcom, per Entertainment Weekly.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza and Jim O'Heir attend PaleyFest's “Parks And Recreation’ 10-year reunion on Thursday.

During an early season of “Parks and Rec,” Pratt was asked to do a behind-the-scenes video for the show. In the video, the actor, who was not well-known at the time, pretends to get a text message from director Steven Spielberg.

“Which was f**king insane at the time,” Pratt noted at the panel.

Watch the clip below.

In the clip, Pratt says, “I just got a text message from Steven Spielberg. God, it’s so annoying.”

He then responds to the famous director’s text.

“Sorry Steven, I was asked by Parks and Recreation/NBC to do behind the scenes, which is to say, everyone else was asked and said no. But I have no shame, as you know by the endless gift baskets. I’ll have to get back to you later about Jurassic Park 4.”

At the time, the bit seemed so far-fetched that it was funny.

“And then, like five years later...” Pratt told the rest of the panel, alluding to his eventual lead role in 2015’s “Jurassic World.”

“It’s not crazy,” declared Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope on the former sitcom and was also at the panel.

“It’s The Secret, you can manifest anything,” she added, referencing the popular 2006 self-help book and movie that argues that thoughts can directly change a person’s life.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Michael Shur, Rob Lowe, Retta, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Jim O'Heir on stage at the “Parks And Recreation'” 10-year reunion.

Despite the higher forces that may have been at play while Pratt made this prediction, it seems the actor clearly envisioned a much more ambitious future for himself than his former co-star Aubrey Plaza had in mind for Pratt’s character.

When Deadline asked Plaza where she thinks her character, April Ludgate — who married Pratt’s character on the series — would be today, Plaza responded that April would “probably have 10 children, a houseful of children.”

She explained:

“Because I know Andy and April aren’t going to stop. And they don’t use protection. They don’t know where to get it. They’ll probably have a lot of children. I feel like she’s the breadwinner, she’s wearing $3,000 suits while Andy makes pancakes.”