Chris Pratt Is Your New Favorite Country Music Singer, Y'all

Chris Pratt tapped into some big yeehaw energy for an impromptu country music performance.

If those Marvel checks ever stop clearing, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor might have a future as a singer after taking the stage at two bars in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night.

Pratt first stopped by Robert’s Western World, where he belted out a rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” revealing a gruff twang we honestly didn’t know he had in him.

Musician Sarah Gayle Meech was reportedly performing at the time, but she welcomed the actor onstage.

“He was super nice and really friendly,” Meech later told The Tennessean.

But one performance wasn’t enough for the newly minted country star, as Pratt took his show on the road, appearing next at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

Before launching into Garth Brooks’ “Papa Loved Mama,” Pratt was reportedly introduced as the lead singer of Mouse Rat, an admirably deep-cut reference to his character on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

The crowd was understandably taken aback by the movie star’s hard left into the country music scene, taking to social media to express their disbelief.

“Are you kidding me... resident #avengers nerd. 10 feet away from @prattprattpratt,” one onlooker wrote on Instagram. “He came, he rocked, he owned.”

“You hear stories of people popping in and singing. We didn’t think we’d experience it,” another fan told The Tennessean. “It made our Nashville trip.”

yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN pic.twitter.com/D6AaKHTM2o — amanda (@trademarkrunt) July 12, 2019

But Pratt isn’t exactly a stranger to the mic, joining Garth Brooks onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the two blessed the audience with a performance “Friends in Low Places.”

And when the “Avengers” star took over hosting duties on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he rocked a shockingly impressive duet with Chris Stapleton to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

A star is born ... again!