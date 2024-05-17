Chris Pratt is mourning his longtime stunt double, Antonio “Tony” McFarr, who was found dead Monday in his Orlando, Florida, home, his mother Donna confirmed Thursday to TMZ. He was 47.
The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm an official cause of death.
The prolific daredevil braved risky stunts in major franchises, including “Transformers,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Hunger Games,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” Pratt, who first met McFarr on the set of “Jurassic” in 2014, paid public tribute Thursday.
“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr,” wrote Pratt in an Instagram Story. “We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”
“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work ready to go again,” the actor continued. “He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”
The accompanying photos showed Pratt and McFarr in matching costumes from various sets over the years, including two from the “Jurassic” films and another from “Passengers” — in which Pratt wakes from yearslong spaceflight hibernation — with matching beards.
McFarr’s mother told TMZ that he was “active and healthy” before his “shocking” and “unexpected” passing. The late performer initially dabbled in acting before becoming a go-to stuntman for projects as disparate as “Captain America: Civil War” and “Pitch Perfect 3.”
The medical examiner’s office is conducting toxicology tests on McFarr, who is survived by his parents, sister and daughter, TMZ reports. The grieving family will reportedly hold a celebration of life before McFarr is buried near his grandmother’s plot in Pennsylvania.
“He’ll be missed,” Pratt wrote Thursday. “My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”