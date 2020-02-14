Chris Pratt Burns Tom Holland In Audience Q&A On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Pratt, a guest on the talk show, took questions from the audience in a staged bit. “Spider-Man” hero Holland stood up in the seats and asked Pratt who his favorite actor was.

The “Jurassic World” star immediately answered “Denzel,” as in Denzel Washington. But he wasn’t done dissing Holland.

As Holland kept angling for Pratt to say his name, Holland dug a deeper hole for himself.

The exchange will make you laugh and realize just how many “Tom H” actors there are.