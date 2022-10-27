Former 'SNL' Vet Chris Redd Attacked Outside New York Comedy Club

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd is reportedly recovering from an attack outside of a New York City comedy club on Wednesday evening.

Redd, who left “SNL” earlier this year and is set to release a new comedy special next month, was scheduled to perform at the Comedy Celler in Greenwich Village.

But as he got out of a car around 9:40 p.m., a man who witnesses say was dressed like a security guard suddenly came up and punched him in the face, police found in a preliminary investigation, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Witnesses told TMZ that the assailant attempted to grab Redd’s neck chain, which fell apart on the street and was later retrieved by the comedian.

Redd’s nose was bloodied in the attack, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a deep cut on the nose and later released.

The attacker fled the scene before police arrived, according to the New York Post. Police are looking for the suspect.