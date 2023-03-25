Chris Rock Defends Adam Sandler With A NSFW Message For The Oscars

Chris Rock took a swing at the Oscars and called out the “fucking assholes” at the award show during a defense of Adam Sandler’s work on Sunday.

Rock – who has twice hosted the Oscars – went after the Academy over its lack of nominations for Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, People reported.

“We all work hard, but nobody works as hard as the Sandman,” said Rock during remarks at the Kennedy Center.

“Nobody comes even close, so the Oscars, you know, they’re fucking assholes, and if they don’t want to give my man his props, then we will tonight.”

“Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt. Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe,” said Rock as Paul Pelosi laughed in the crowd.

